COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman says a man impersonating a Colorado Springs Utilities worker tried to access her backyard Thursday.
The man came to her door, and she spoke to him through her doorbell surveillance system.
“I was home but I answered the Ring doorbell," Andria Velasquez-Sinde told 11 News. "It was a guy saying he worked for Colorado Springs Utilities and he wanted to go look at the power lines in the back.”
The man wasn't dressed in anything identifying himself as an employee with Colorado Springs Utilities. He was wearing clothes that made him appear like a utility worker as he rode an ATV through a neighborhood near the Citadel Mall.
When he asked if he could get in the backyard, something seemed off, said Velasquez-Sinde.
“I say no, because I have pit bulls back there," she explained. "He asked me what time we would be home…and he said what about tomorrow… nobody showed up so I called Colorado Springs Utilities and they said that wasn’t them."
Read more at kktv.com.