Colorado Springs police identified a man who died after being found seriously injured in the Knob Hill neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said Wednesday that 20-year-old Xavier Padilla was found about 6:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Monument Street. Padilla was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. They did not release details of his injuries.

Padilla's death is the 21st homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 29.

