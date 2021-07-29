On Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identified the man they found dead last weekend in Stratmoor.
The man was identified as 45-year-old Shawn Deckert.
Last Saturday, deputies responded to the Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead around 6:45 a.m. after they received a call that someone had found a body. At the time, deputies withheld the identity of the man until his next of kin could be notified.
“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Mr. Deckert,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.
The cause of his death, the sheriff’s office said, will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. In the meantime, the sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation and asked that anyone with information on the case call their Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office major crime unit were looking into Deckert’s death when his body was first found last weekend.