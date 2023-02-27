The man who died in a two-vehicle wreck Feb. 11 has been identified by the El Paso County coroner as 53-year old Gregory Valdez, according to a news release from Colorado Springs police.

The crash was reported at the intersection of North Circle Drive and Prairie Drive. Police said a vehicle was turning left from Prairie Road to travel north on Circle Drive when it struck the southbound motorcycle driven by Valdez, who was ejected.

The wreck was the sixth fatal crash of 2023 in Colorado Springs, according to police. The city had two fatal crashes at the same time last year.

In the past 365 days, 59 traffic fatalities have been reported by police.

Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, police said. No arrests have been made.