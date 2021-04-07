The man killed in a Friday Colorado Springs traffic crash was 46-year-old Scott Tate, The El Paso County Coroner's Office announced Wednesday.
Police say Tate lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a dump truck at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road around 11 a.m. Friday.
Tate was thrown from the vehicle and paramedics were unsuccessful in efforts to resuscitate him, police said.
The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries, police said.
Tate's death was the eighth traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, compared to five fatalities at this time last year.