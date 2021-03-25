The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified a man shot Monday during an altercation at a home near Patty Jewett Reservoir in Colorado Springs.
The 41-year-old man, Ottah Williams, was shot after he allegedly broke his restraining order and stalked his former girlfriend, police said Thursday.
Just after 9 a.m. Colorado Springs police responded to a call for shots fired in the 2500 block of East Buena Ventura Street, where a man and woman said Williams, the woman's estranged boyfriend, showed up and tried to attack the other man. The other man had a handgun and shot Williams, who then ran, according to police.
The next day police received a call around 6:29 a.m. that a man was seen lying face down in the snow, not breathing, in the same block as the shooting. The man was identified as Ottah Williams, police said.
Police said Williams arrived in a Blue Honda-style vehicle with the Colorado license plate OZJ-820.
Another unknown man sped away from the neighborhood in the same car, police said.
Police encouraged those with information or witnesses to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
Officers are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Williams' death is the fifth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs during 2021. Police had investigated 17 homicides by this time last year.
No arrests were made as of Thursday.