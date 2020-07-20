The man shot and killed by an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy in Monument earlier this month was identified Monday as Denver resident Antonio Mancinone, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the lead investigating agency.
Mancinone, 23, fired at least one round at deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers who responded to a Monument home that Mancinone ran into after a brief foot pursuit on July 11, police report. Mancinone was pronounced dead at the scene.
One deputy, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Spencer Stringham, and one trooper, whose identity has not been made public, fired at least one shot back at Mancinone, police said.
Troopers attempted to pull over Mancinone at about 5 p.m. on southbound Interstate 25 near Larkspur, police said. Troopers identified Mancinone by the vehicle he was driving, which matched a description of one in a menacing incident that previously took place in Lakewood, police said.
Mancinone left the interstate at exit 163 and crashed into a guardrail, then tried to carjack another stopped vehicle, according to police. Troopers approached Mancinone on foot. Mancinone pointed a gun at the troopers and ran into a field, police said.
Mancinone ran into a Monument house in the 20000 block of Doewood Drive and the occupants were able to safely exit before any shots were fired, policer reported.
Deputy Stringham has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since April of 2017 and is assigned to the patrol division.
The shooting is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department. Typically in Colorado, a neutral agency investigates when offices use deadly force to prevent conflicts of interest.