A driver killed in an Aug. 16 crash on Falcon Highway has been identified as 62-year-old Rodney Gier, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, Gier was driving a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup west about 2 p.m. when his pickup swerved into the eastbound lane near North Log Road and slammed into an oncoming Peterbilt semi-truck, hitting an axle near the gas tank. The semi went off the road and caught fire. The semi driver was uninjured.
Gier's pickup came to rest on the shoulder. He was pronounced dead on the scene, a news release said.
Investigators say the don't know what caused Gier to drift into the oncoming lane.