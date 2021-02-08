An 81-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash near Manitou Springs on Sunday, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Troopers said the driver of a 2009 Mercedes Benz, James Frantz, was headed west on Highway 24 around 3:45 p.m. when he missed a left turn and careened off the right side of the road. The vehicle went airborne and smashed into the rocky cliffside before rolling multiple times, troopers said.
Frantz was partially ejected from the vehicle and died, state patrol said.
Speed is thought to be a factor in the crash, troopers said.
Any witnesses who saw the wreck or the Mercedes before the crash and have not provided a statement are asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.