A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a car while crossing a Colorado Springs road on July 20 was identified as 64-year-old Danny LeFever, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
LeFever was crossing in the 400 block of West Garden of the Gods Road at 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound car.
“The driver did not see him and struck him,” Colorado Springs police Sgt. Marcus Vanooyen told Gazette news partner KKTV after the accident.
The driver also was injured, Vanooyen added.
Police did not say if LaFever was in a crosswalk. A police spokesman, Lt. Jim Sokolik, said he could not provide additional details on Wednesday.
KKTV reported that the driver called 911 for help and stayed with LeFever, but LeFever was dead by time first responders arrived.