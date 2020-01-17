A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being shot near a southeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood, Colorado Springs police said.

Police said the man, who has not been named, called authorities about 2 p.m. to report he had been shot in the 1100 block of Bell Tower Heights. He was taken to a hospital where he is receiving medical treatment, police said. Details about the severity of his wounds were not released.

Authorities said no suspects have been located, but that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

