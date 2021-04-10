Ambulance.jpg

A man is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital after allegedly stabbing himself in the stomach early Saturday, according to police.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a call about a stabbing that took place inside a vehicle parked outside a downtown nightclub, officials said. According to statements, Joshua Hutchins and his wife had been arguing in the car. During the argument, Hutchins stabbed himself in the stomach with a knife, held the weapon to his wife’s face as he threatened to do the same to her, then left the area, police said.

Police found Hutchins after a brief search and took him to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to recover fully.

No other injuries were reported, and no charges were announced.

