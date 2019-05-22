A man was shot by his roommate Wednesday evening at a home in northeast Colorado Springs, police reported.
The injured man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. No other information was released about his condition.
Just before 6 p.m., officers went to a home in the 4900 block of Ranch Drive where they found a man armed with a gun. After taking the gunman into custody, officers found another man inside the home who had been shot.
The two men, neither of whose name was released, had been in an argument before the shooting, police said.