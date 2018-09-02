A man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a domestic dispute in east Colorado Springs early Saturday, police said.
The incident occurred at a home in the 1200 block of Delaware Driveabout 8 a.m. As police arrived at the residence in response to a reported disturbance, a man suffering a stab wound to the chest arrived at a local hospital. His injuries were serious but non-life threatening, police said.
Detectives discovered that an argument between the male victim and a female suspect still in the home had resulted in the stabbing.
The suspect, Mercedes Broadus, 29, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, police said.