A man brandishing a broom handle attacked a police officer during an altercation at a Walmart in east Colorado Springs, police say

Jonathan Pazerekas, 29, allegedly was threatening officers and employees at the Walmart Supercenter at 1575 Space Center Drive with a broom handle about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, police reports say.

While officers tried to detain him, Pazerekas struck one of them in the head.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer as well as disorderly conduct and other misdemeanors. 

