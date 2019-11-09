A man who was hit by a vehicle in eastern Colorado Springs Friday night is expected to survive his injuries, Colorado Springs police said Saturday.

The man, who was not identified, was walking on a sidewalk along Palmer Park Boulevard at Kingsley Drive around midnight, police said. Officers said a vehicle traveling west on Palmer Park Boulevard struck him after he wandered into the street.

"He may either stumbled into the roadway or stepped off of the sidewalk ..." Sgt. Raynald Issac told Gazette news partner KKTV.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The driver remained on scene and was not cited, officers said. The man was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: