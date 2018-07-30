A man was severely injured when he got out of his vehicle and was hit by a car in an apparent road-rage incident Sunday evening, Colorado Springs police said.
Two drivers were demonstrating road rage while heading north on Interstate 25, police said.
They exited onto South Nevada Avenue, and one driver left his vehicle and was hit.
Alan Du, 45, fled after his vehicle hit the other man, police said. Du later was arrested on suspicion of assault.
The victim is expected to survive, police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 444-7000.