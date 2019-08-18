A man died when he was hit by a car Sunday afternoon while crossing East Platte Avenue near Boulder Street, Colorado Springs police said.
The name of the victim has not been released. His death is the 28th traffic-related fatality in the city this year.
The man was hit by a car heading west on Platte after stepping off the median in the 2500 block, spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said. The man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.
Police were notified of the crash around 12:30 p.m. The man died before officers arrived.
Sokolik did not know the age of the victim, but a witness, Randy Jones, said he was elderly.
The driver of the car was cooperating with investigators, Sokolik said. Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.
The driver of the car had not been cited Sunday.
Westbound Platte is expected to be closed for hours at Boulder Street as the Major Crash Team investigates.