A 40-year-old man was high on meth before he shot and killed a 35-year-old man in the upstairs bedroom of his house east of the Colorado Springs Airport, according his warrant for arrest. It was the second fatal shooting at the house in less than two years.
Daniel Hunt was shot several times before he died at 3903 Shining Star Drive Wednesday afternoon, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said. The following day, deputies arrested Daniel Gray and booked him into El Paso County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said.
Hunt was upstairs with a woman when Gray took a .40-caliber pistol out of his right pocket and shot Hunt several times, court papers say.
Gray told detectives he was downstairs when he heard Hunt and the woman arguing, court papers say. Hunt was yelling at the woman and speaking in "a monster tone," he told detectives. After knocking, he entered the upstairs bedroom and saw the woman crying while she squatted on the floor, court papers say. Gray said he told Hunt not to hurt the woman and went back downstairs, the warrant says.
The arguing continued, according to Gray, and he went upstairs several times to check on Hunt and the woman. On his third trip upstairs, he walked into the bedroom to see Hunt "pounding (the woman) with his right fist," he told police. Gary told detectives Hunt hit the woman a dozen times in her upper body.
Then, Gray claimed he pushed Hunt away from the woman.
"He came on me and pushed on me," Gray told detectives. "That's when I took out the gun and fired."
Gray said he shot Hunt five times, court papers say.
Later in the interview, detectives claim Gray admitted he never saw Hunt hurting the woman. Detectives say the woman was uninjured and she told investigators that Hunt did not assault her.
The woman told detectives she was arguing with Hunt over a text message he got from another woman. She said Hunt grabbed her face, with one hand on each side, "so they could look at each other," according to the warrant. The woman said Gray came to the room after he heard yelling and knocked on the door. The woman assured Gray everything was alright, she told detectives.
Hunt had his arms around the woman while they stood in the bedroom, she told police. That's when she heard four shots without any pauses between them, court papers say.
The woman told detectives Gray had "been physical" toward Hunt in the past because he thought Hunt was holding her hostage. On March 6, Gray kicked in a door and hit Hunt with a barbell, deputies said.
On Sept. 5, 2017, Gray's former roommate at the house told The Gazette he fatally shot 31-year-old Jack Cole. Jennifer Queen said she walked into the kitchen and saw Cole lying on the ground with two gunshots to his stomach and one to his neck.
The Sheriff's Office said no arrests were made in the case.
Hunt was a father of four, including 2-year-old twins, Hunt's estranged wife Katie Hunt told KKTV.