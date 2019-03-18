A 21-year-old Colorado Springs man was “completely sane” when he stabbed his 5-year-old sister and 7-year-old brother to death in October 2017, a judge said Monday in disclosing results of a state psychiatric evaluation.
The findings of Malik Murphy’s sanity review were made public in court Monday, marking a hurdle in his attorneys’ plans to convince a jury he is not guilty by reason of insanity. No trial date has been set.
Under Colorado law, Murphy’s public defenders are entitled to a second sanity evaluation by a private expert, and 4th Judicial District Judge G. David Miller approved their request for one during a brief hearing.
The second evaluation is poised to add at least three months of delays.
An update will be given when Murphy returns to court May 20, the judge ruled.
No other details of Murphy's evaluation were released, and all records were filed under seal, consistent with privacy protections.
The sanity findings represent the latest wrinkle for the defense’s attempts to call into question Murphy’s mental state during the October 2017 stabbing spree that killed brother Noah, 7, and sister Sophia, 5, and wounded their father, Jefferson “Vinny” Murphy, who wrestled his son to the floor and held him until police responded.
In a Colorado Springs police interrogation room, Murphy said he planned to kill his entire family and bury them in the backyard, authorities said.
In October, Miller ruled Murphy competent to stand trial after evaluations by the state hospital and a privately retained expert agreed that Murphy could understand the charges against him and assist in his defense.
The separate sanity evaluation looked at whether Murphy knew what he was doing during the crimes, and whether he understood the difference between right and wrong. People found not guilty by reason of insanity are not imprisoned; they are confined for indefinite treatment to a state psychiatric facility.
Even if a second evaluation concludes that Murphy was sane during the attacks, his attorneys can dispute his sanity at trial, said longtime Colorado Springs criminal defense attorney Phil Dubois, who isn’t affiliated with the case.
Prosecutors could introduce the state sanity evaluation at trial, forcing defense attorneys to present competing experts or even lay witnesses who could attest to Murphy’s diminished capacity, Dubois said.
“They will be facing a rough, uphill fight,” he said.
Dubois said the goal would be to persuade the panel that Murphy didn’t “intend” to commit the crimes, in hopes of getting a lesser conviction than first-degree murder, which carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Second-degree murder convictions would require proof that Murphy “knowingly” attacked his siblings and father, a lower legal standard.
Murphy is being held without bond at the El Paso County jail, records show.