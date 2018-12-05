A Salida man was ordered to serve four years in prison Wednesday after his attempt to lure children into a car in Colorado Springs was foiled by a babysitter armed with a crowbar.
Michael John Garbacz, 47, agreed to serve his sentence under a guilty plea to second-degree kidnapping. Prosecutors dismissed indecent exposure and child enticement charges in exchange. The penalty was imposed by 4th Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain.
The attempted luring came July 28, 2017, at an RV park near downtown. According to authorities, Garbacz exposed himself to three children playing in a front yard and invited one of them into his car.
That girl ran inside a house to alert her babysitter, who came out and threw a crowbar at Garbacz’s fleeing car, smashing a window.
“I learned I have a frigging awesome babysitter,” the girl’s father said after the sentencing. He said all three children had been taught to be wary of strangers.
Garbacz has at least three prior felonies, prosecutor Brien Cecil said at his sentencing hearing. Gazette partner KKTV News said his latest crime came months after he was released from a Florida prison after a serving a four-year sentence for aggravated battery and assault.
The defendant was granted credit for time served for 461 days he spent in custody after his arrest.