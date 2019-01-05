A man was found shot to death inside a home at a Colorado Springs trailer park early Saturday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.
Police have not yet released the name of the victim. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Just after 3 a.m., officers arrived at the home on the 2500 block of Swale Run, which is near the intersection of S. Powers and Astrozon Boulevards in southeast Colorado Springs.
They found a man inside with gunshot wounds. The Colorado Springs Fire Department conformed the on-scene death.
Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.