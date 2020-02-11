A Colorado Springs man who agreed to an open relationship with his girlfriend fatally shot her new partner after discovering them in bed together, an El Paso County jury found Tuesday in convicting him of first-degree murder.

Andrew J. Firkins Jr., 47, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole in the March slaying of Nicholas Laduke, 37.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Marla Prudek imposed the mandatory sentence minutes after the panel delivered its verdict, capping a seven-day trial.

Testimony showed that the love triangle erupted into violence at an apartment that Firkins and girlfriend Shelby Stallwood had shared in the 4600 block of Winewood Village Drive, near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road. Prosecutors argued that Firkins lashed out in jealousy after finding Stallwood and Laduke together in the couple’s guest room.

Hours earlier, the trio had gone to lunch together at a Colorado Springs Mexican restaurant, where they ordered several rounds of drinks over the course of two to three hours.

Firkins had agreed to let Laduke stay at their apartment for the next couple nights, to wait out a coming snow storm, according to the testimony. That evening, Firkins and Stallwood fell asleep together in their room. Firkins awoke to find she wasn’t at his side, and went to investigate, discovering them in bed together.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before rejecting Firkins’ attorneys’ argument that Laduke attacked first.

“A home is somewhere you should feel safe and secure,” one of Firkins’ public defenders, Kelly McCullough, told the panel in asking for an acquittal during closing arguments.

McCullough also sought a lesser conviction, urging the jury to consider the encounter between Laduke and Stallwood a “highly provoking act.”

Among facts in dispute was whether Stallwood broke the “ground rules” of the couple’s open relationship. The defense said she agreed not to have sex with someone new in their apartment. Prosecutors said they had no such rule.

Details of the unconventional relationship could have proved pivotal if the jury had rejected the top charge of first-degree murder. If the panel had concluded that Firkins were provoked into acting in the heat of passion, he could have been eligible for second-degree murder conviction carrying a maximum sentence of 32 years, said Colorado Springs attorney Shimon Kohn, who wasn’t affiliated with the case.

Stallwood testified she couldn’t remember if she’d had sex with Laduke before the shooting, but prosecutors said she was embarrassed to admit the truth in front of “strangers” in court.