cuevas.jpg

Pueblo police identified Anthony Cuevas, 36, as a person of interest after detectives discovered a person’s body crammed inside a suitcase Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Department of Corrections)

A man has been found guilty of killing his mother, putting her body into a suitcase and throwing her into a Pueblo dumpster. The Pueblo County District Attorney tells Gazette news partner KKTV the verdict came down Thursday night.

Jurors say Anthony Cuevas, 36, is guilty of killing his mother, 58-year-old Mary Cuevas-Garcia, in 2019, putting her body into a suitcase and then throwing the suitcase in a dumpster.

Surveillance footage showed a man drive up to the dumpster in a blue vehicle about 5 a.m. The man is seen flipping the lid open, removing the luggage from his trunk and tossing the suitcase inside, just after two vehicles drive past on Ivywood Lane.

