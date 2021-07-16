A man has been found guilty of killing his mother, putting her body into a suitcase and throwing her into a Pueblo dumpster. The Pueblo County District Attorney tells Gazette news partner KKTV the verdict came down Thursday night.
Jurors say Anthony Cuevas, 36, is guilty of killing his mother, 58-year-old Mary Cuevas-Garcia, in 2019, putting her body into a suitcase and then throwing the suitcase in a dumpster.
Surveillance footage showed a man drive up to the dumpster in a blue vehicle about 5 a.m. The man is seen flipping the lid open, removing the luggage from his trunk and tossing the suitcase inside, just after two vehicles drive past on Ivywood Lane.