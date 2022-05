The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified a body found lying on the side of the road in Hanover in April, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found 22-year-old Anthony Moore in the 20000 block of Longhorn Point on April 21 around 4:30 p.m., deputies said.

The sheriff's office is investigating Moore's death and asked anyone with information to call 719-520-7777, police said.