A man suspected of assaulting a woman and child was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound late Wednesday at an apartment in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.
The woman's and child's injuries were severe but not life-threatening, according to police. They had left the home by the time officers arrived.
The assault was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. The man, whose name was not released, barricaded himself in the apartment in the 6000 block of Prairie Hill View. When officers attempted to enter, they heard a single gunshot.
Police did not say what the relationship was between the man and two assault victims.