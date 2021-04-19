A Colorado Springs driver died four days after he was in a three-car crash at an intersection in the eastern part of the city, police said.
Police found the man, who authorities have not yet publicly identified, April 13 after responding to an address in the 2300 block of Heathercrest Drive, said Lt. Jim Sokolik, police spokesman. An autopsy found that he died from injuries related to an April 9 crash.
Authorities said the man ran a red light about 8:30 p.m. while driving his Volvo sedan westbound on Palmer Park Boulevard and struck a Pontiac sedan, which was headed northbound on North Academy Boulevard. The Pontiac then hit a Volkswagen, which was also driving along North Academy Boulevard.
None of the three drivers were complaining of injuries at the scene of the crash, police said in a news release. The driver of the Volvo was issued a ticket for carless driving.
The man's death marks the 10th traffic fatality in the city this year.