A man was found dead behind a downtown 7-Eleven Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a call to behind the 7-Eleven at South Nevada Avenue and East Cimarron Street at around 7 a.m. Tuesday, where they found the body of a man who had died while lying on the sidewalk.

The coroner's office responded to the call shortly after, police said.

Larry Colquit, 69, said he’d passed by the man at around 3 a.m., when he moved behind the store to escape the cold wind. When he passed by, Colquit said he didn’t know the man was dead.

“I was laying down, and the next thing I know, there was someone walking down the alley, and they said ‘That guy is dead,’” Colquit said. “I’d seen a person, but I didn’t know he was dead.”

Police said there was “nothing suspicious” about the death and no detectives were investigating it. The coroner’s office, police said, would determine how the man died.