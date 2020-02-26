The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified Kyree Davon Howard-Walker as the man found dead inside a home in Stratton Meadows Tuesday following a police standoff.
Howard-Walker, who is accused of killing two men, injuring another and stealing two cars Saturday, was found dead inside a home in the 1000 block of Florence Avenue with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers also arrested a woman on an outstanding felony warrant after she walked out of the home, police said. Police have not released her name or announced her charges.
According to court documents, Howard-Walker allegedly told a 25-year-old man who knew the suspect from “juvie” that if he did not get out of Colorado, he was “going to kill someone." The 25-year-old witness told police that he didn't believe Howard-Walker’s threat but later called police to identify Howard-Walker when he saw his photo on the news.
Police believe Howard-Walker's spree began when he fatally shot a man, later identified as 39-year-old Eugene Pischke, Saturday morning near Fort Carson and continued through the evening, when he shot at cars downtown, striking a driver in the face. He also is accused of stealing a car from both scenes.
Later Saturday night, police found Carl Thompson, 28, shot and killed in the 4300 block of Fountain Springs Grove. Police believe the previous shootings and carjackings are linked to the homicide.
Howard-Walker was convicted of a burglary in 2013, but he fought the charge, saying it was a case of missing identity.
In July, the Colorado Supreme Court awarded Walker-Howard a new trial, citing a combination of errors rendered the first one unfair.