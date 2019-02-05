A 20-year-old man found asleep in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center was arrested early Tuesday, Colorado Springs police said.
Tyler Hart was "passed out" in the car that was partially blocking the road just before 4:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Cheyenne Mountain Road, police reports said.
When officers approached the car, the man ran. Police tased and were able to arrest him.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black did not immediately respond to requests for the alleged thief's name.