A robbery attempt was foiled Monday morning when the would-be victim pepper-sprayed his assailant in the face, according to Colorado Springs police.
The alleged assailant, 29-year-old Jeremy Thomas, could face at least one robbery charge, officials said.
At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a robbery in progress in the 1800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Chelton Road. The caller was out of breath and could not provide many details, police said.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the caller, who told them a man approached him as he was leaving a store and demanded he hand over the merchandise he’d just bought. The man then “deployed pepper spray in the suspect’s face,” officials said.
The would-be robber ran and tried to carjack a nearby motorist before running into a business' bathroom to wash the pepper spray from his face. The officers found Thomas at the business and arrested him.