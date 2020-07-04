Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.