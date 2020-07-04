A 37-year old man was arrested Friday night after he fired several shots during a disturbance in a remote camping area near Cascade and Green Mountain Falls, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Mohammed Zahran was booked into the county jail on three separate counts of menacing felony real/simulated weapon and disorderly conduct display/discharge of a firearm in public, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to a welfare check just after 8 p.m. Friday at Meadowland Campground at Service Road 306, the Sheriff's Office reported. Campers told authorities that a man locked himself in the public and "was yelling and screaming."
Campers said the man, later identified as Zahran, fired a weapon at least three to 10 times. After he complied with deputies and left the restroom, the man led them to his assigned campsite to retrieve "what the campers believed a firearm."
The weapon was later determined to be an air-soft gun, the Sheriff's Office said.