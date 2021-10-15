The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a man who was fatally stabbed near South Nevada Avenue last week as 52-year-old Lance Hawke.

Police responded to the 1500 block of S. Nevada Oct. 7 around 7:26 p.m. and found Hawke with a stab wound. Emergency responders treated Hawke but he died from his injuries, police said.

Officers interviewed several witnesses and the person who stabbed Hawke but police did not make any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing and officers encourage any witnesses to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.