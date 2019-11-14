A man was shot and killed at a southeastern Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said.

Officers received a report of shots fired about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Summit Creek Apartments, 1940 S. Chelton Road, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The victim was identified as an adult male, KKTV reported.

"Medical did respond and provide medical care to that individual, but unfortunately, he did pass on scene," said Lt. Jim Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department told KKTV.

All people involved in the shooting have been accounted for, and a person of interest was being questioned.

"That person is an adult male," Sokolik told KKTV. "We have not determined what relationship that person has with the deceased."