A man was fatally shot at a southeastern Colorado Springs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, police say.
About 1:30 p.m., seven police cars were outside The Haven at Valley Hi apartments and crime tape cordoned off the entrance to the complex’s leasing office at 915 Teal Court.
Dispatchers received a call about a shooting at the complex about 12:10 p.m., spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said. Inside one of the apartments, officers found a man who had died from “at least one” gunshot wound, Kerr said.
A man was fatally shot inside an apartment in the complex, said Sgt. James Allen. There is no threat to the public and CSPD’s homicide unit is on its way to investigate, he said. https://t.co/ZX8C2emlN2— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) January 28, 2020
A neighbor said she saw police arrest a woman outside the apartment complex. Kerr could not confirm if arrests were made but said “all parties are believed to be accounted for.”
Police didn’t immediately release names of those involved or other details of the shooting.
“No known threat to the public,” the department said on Twitter.
The apartments are nestled between the Valley Hi Golf Course and East Fountain Boulevard. While southeastern Colorado Springs has the city’s highest crime rate, police online records show few crimes near the apartments in the past year, with only property crimes reported.
If the killing is ruled a homicide, it would be the second this year in Colorado Springs.
On Jan. 1, Peter Walker, 67, was fatally stabbed at a downtown Colorado Springs home, police said. John Winters, 45, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in his death, court records show.