Displaying photos of a man’s dismembered body on a large screen in court, prosecutors Monday asked a jury to find a Colorado Springs parolee guilty of a murder they say was sparked by anger over a slow-moving home improvement project.
Thomas Lynn O’Hara, 53, is accused of shooting Barney Jenkins in the back of the head on Nov. 18, 2018, and using a power saw to cut him into pieces. Authorities say Jenkins persuaded an unidentified accomplice to dump garbage bags containing the remains.
“There’s no such thing as a perfect crime,” prosecutor Jennifer Darby said in alleging that O’Hara confessed to a trusted friend and left traces of his DNA on a glove later recovered with Jenkins’ body parts.
Attorneys for O’Hara lampooned the prosecution’s theory of the case, and called him a victim of a “sloppy” police investigation. They also gave the panel a different suspect to consider — the same witness who claimed O’Hara confessed.
An eight-man, four-woman panel began deliberating the case about 12:30 p.m. Monday after a more than week-long trial.
If convicted of first-degree murder, O’Hara faces a life term in prison.
During closing arguments Monday morning, prosecutors said O’Hara, a repeat felon, had hired Jenkins to build a deck on a home he had intended to purchase in Colorado Springs. Tensions quickly ratcheted up over Jenkins’ lack of progress, leading to murder.
Authorities said the crime occurred at a rural El Paso County property owned by one of O’Hara’s friends. O’Hara, who wore an ankle monitor as a condition of his parole after an unrelated crime, spent hours at the property, GPS records show, during which authorities say he shot Jenkins and then went to work dismembering the body and cleaning up afterward.
A man who lived in O’Hara’s basement testified during the trial that the defendant confessed to shooting Jenkins and chopping him up.
Jenkins’ body was found Nov. 23, 2018, divided between two garbage bags left next to a country road north of Pueblo.
One bag contained Jenkins’ head, torso and an arm, and the rest of him was found in a second bag. A third trash bag contained dirt form the crime scene, as well as the blue utility glove that had traces of O’Hara’s DNA on it.
Beads, a button and a zip-tie found with Jenkins’ remains were similar to those at the alleged crime scene, prosecution witnesses testified. A single 9mm casing was also found behind a shed where authorities said the killing occurred.
Surveillance footage from a 7-Eleven on Nov. 18 show O'Hara with Jenkins, in what authorities said is the last time Jenkins was seen alive.
Public defenders representing O’Hara said his friend — the same man who described his confession — was the person who committed the crime. They presented two witnesses who relayed that the man admitted to shooting Jenkins.
O’Hara’s attorneys disputed where and when the crime occurred, saying the "fresh" condition of Jenkins' remains suggest he died within a couple days of his body being discovered on Nov. 23.
“A lot of the things you heard were sloppy,” public defender Deana O’Riley said.
The allegations came a decade after O'Hara was released from prison in a drug distribution case that likely would have kept him behind bars for life. He was sentenced to 96 years after being convicted in 2006 of being part of a 45-person drug ring that moved 10 to 15 pounds of methamphetamine a week from Colorado Springs to Mesa County on the Western Slope.
The Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the conviction in 2010, ruling that Mesa County prosecutors failed to properly approve a wiretap application. O’Hara was re-sentenced after pleading guilty to a drug conspiracy charge, and ultimately released on parole.