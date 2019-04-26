A 29-year-old man fatally shot Wednesday during a violent and chaotic incident at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex allegedly brandished a weapon and moved toward officers, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Jonathan Patzel was shot at the Arbor Pointe Apartments, 2475 Hancock Expressway. Police have not said who shot Patzel, but police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said Wednesday that one of the two officers investigating the disturbance fired his weapon. Both officers are on administrative leave while the Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting. The names of the officers have not been released.
Details about the shooting remain sketchy:
The disturbance was reported about 4:30 p.m. About the same time, Colorado Springs firefighters received a report of a fire at the complex.
When officers arrived, they saw smoke coming from a third-floor apartment where Patzel apparently was staying with a resident who lives at the complex. Shots were fired, and Patzel was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Dina “Julie” Franklin said Thursday that Patzel was staying with her. Franklin said she used to be homeless and referred to Patzel as her “street kid” who is “emotionally disturbed.”
“I let him stay a couple of days,” she said. “He showed up and was not treating me right and went off the deep end.”
She said the situation “escalated” and Patzel assaulted her and tried to rape her. He also fatally stabbed her cat and refused to let her call AspenPointe, a crisis mental health provider, she said.
Eventually, a neighbor called the police, Franklin said, and when officers pounded on the door, Patzel set fire to the apartment.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting because a neutral agency typically investigates whenever deadly force is used by an officer to avoid conflicts of interest.
Patzel has had previous run-in with Colorado Springs police. He was accused of knocking a police officer unconscious in 2010, although charges of second-degree assault of a peace officer, criminal impersonation and false reporting ultimately were dismissed.
Members of the department’s Homeless Outreach Team were near Interstate 25 and Cimarron Street, helping with a cleanup effort. Patzel, a homeless camper, allegedly gave police a false name and pushed an officer backward into a metal beam when officers pressed for his true identity.
The officer suffered two head lacerations that required staples.
About 70 people who live in the same wing of the complex where the shooting and fire happened were forced out of their homes for a day because of the investigation, Fire Department Capt. Brian Vaughan said. The Red Cross provided shelter for them, he said.
The majority of the residents who were allowed to return by Thursday afternoon.