A 26-year-old man was arrested for charges tied to child prostitution on Friday.
The Colorado Springs Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garcia. He's facing charges of soliciting for child prostitution, attempted inducement of child prostitution, attempted keeping a place of child prostitution, attempt to patronize a prostituted child and obscenity.
The arrest came following an investigation by the Vice and Human Trafficking Unit. Garcia was reportedly using a "well-known" social media platform according to police.
Garcia was arrested in the area of Aeroplaza Drive and Fountain Boulevard on the southeast part of the city.