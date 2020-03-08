A man is facing charges for allegedly spray painting what appear to be swastikas on political signs in Teller County. The Teller County Sheriff's Office says signs in Florissant, a town is about 7 miles west of Divide, were targeted.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Michael Obrien on Friday. A spokesman for the sheriff's office says one of their patrol deputies started investigating more than a month ago when they first received a report about graffiti spray painted on signs.

“We take this very seriously. This could be very offensive to someone," said Commander Greg Couch.

"We definitely wanted to find out who was doing this.," Couch said. "It’s more than just kids spray painting or damaging something. This symbol is something that has a more broad affect on the public.”

