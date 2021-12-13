A Colorado Springs man pleaded not guilty Monday morning to allegedly killing his father during a shooting accident in early May.

After his father died in a Colorado Springs hospital in late July, prosecutors with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s office added new charges of manslaughter and criminally-negligent homicide against 26-year-old John Ellis Fitzpatrick, roughly two-and-a-half months after the alleged shooting. On Monday, Fitzpatrick pleaded not guilty to those charges at an arraignment hearing.

The pleas came amid several requests by Fitzpatrick’s family, including his mother Daniela Fitzpatrick, for prosecutors or district judge Linda Billings-Vela to drop the charges against Fitzpatrick, claiming that the incident between Fitzpatrick and his father, John William Fitzpatrick, was only an “accident and not an act of malice.”

“My husband made it clear to both myself and law enforcement that this incident was an accident and not an act of malice,” Daniela said in a statement. “John and John Ellis had a wonderful, loving relationship.”

Fitzpatrick’s plea on Monday prompted his case to be scheduled for trial. According to District Attorney’s Office spokesman Howard Black, Fitzpatrick is due back in court Jan. 24 for a motions hearing. A jury trial for his case is scheduled to begin April 5.

Police responded to the 3300 block of North Arcadia Street, near North Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street, after Fitzpatrick called to report that his father had been shot and needed an ambulance.

Officers who arrived on scene said in an arrest affidavit they quickly noted that Fitzpatrick was intoxicated, and he later told police his father had been shot after they'd been shooting bottles out of a tree in their backyard, and after John Ellis squeezed the trigger of his gun to prove it wasn't ready to fire, The Gazette previously reported.