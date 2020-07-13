A 68-year-old man drowned after falling from a small fishing boat in Lake Pueblo State Park Monday morning, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials.
A pontoon boat passing by helped pull the man out of the water near the west end of the lake and another boat and raced him to the South Ramp.
A park ranger met the boat and began CPR until an ambulance arrived, however the man was declared dead, the agency said.
The body has not yet been identified by the Pueblo County coroner, nor has the cause of death been established, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
This is the fifth drowning in Lake Pueblo this year.
