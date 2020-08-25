A body was recovered from Lake Granby in Grand County on Monday after the man went into the water near the Stillwater Campground and never resurfaced.
The Grand County Sheriff's Office said initial reports suggest the man had been attempting to retrieve a water tube that had drifted out into the lake when he began shouting for help about 2:30 p.m. Monday. A member of Grand County Search and Rescue who was in the campground recreating attempted to use a personal watercraft to rescue the victim but was unsuccessful.
According to the sheriff's office, the man then disappeared underwater and never resurfaced. The man's body was recovered from the lake at 7:15 p.m. with assistance from multiple agencies and the use of a submersible drone, the sheriff's office said.