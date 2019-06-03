A Pueblo man witnessed his own vehicle being stolen, so he tried to intervene. The man died early Monday after being dragged by his car for several blocks, police said.
The thief jumped into the running car in the 900 block of East 5th Street at about 7:45 a.m., Gazette news partner, KKTV reports. The car's owner, whose name has not been released, was dragged to the 600 block of North Joplin Avenue - about 0.2 miles away - when he tried to stop the theft, according to the Pueblo Police Department.
The man died before reaching a hospital, KKTV reports. Read more here.