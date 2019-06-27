A 57-year-old man died early Thursday while in custody at El Paso County jail, the Sheriff's Office said.
The man, whose name has not been released, had a "medical episode" about 4 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said. No details have been released about the nature of the episode.
The man was taken to the jail's medical section for evaluation after "his behavior became erratic and then self-harming," the Sheriff's Office said. "Deputies restrained the inmate in an attempt to reduce injuries to the male, where he then became unresponsive."
Jail staff and first responders tried to resuscitate the man without success, and he was pronounced dead at 4:33 a.m.
Two deputies and one sergeant involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with Sheriff's Office policy, said spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
The Colorado Springs Police Department will investigate the in-custody death.
The jail, which officially is called the Criminal Justice Center, is at 2739 E. Las Vegas St.