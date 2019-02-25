D0EIfxkUUAEDbNQ.jpg
Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
A 22-year-old man died Sunday, two days after he crashed a pickup into a large tree in southeast Colorado Springs as snow piled up across the region.

Police say inclement weather likely was a factor in the crash that killed Christian Bridgewater of Colorado Springs.

The snowstorm that moved into the Pikes Peak region Friday night dropped up to 9 inches of snow before tapering off Saturday morning.

The highest reported totals — 9.3 inches in Black Forest, 7.5 inches in Bear Creek Regional Park and 7 inches in Manitou Springs — far exceeded the National Weather Service's initial forecast of 1 to 3 inches.

"Roads are becoming very hazardous please stay in for the evening unless you have an emergency," the Fire Department tweeted Friday night in announcing the crash.

Bridgewater was driving about 8:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Carmel Drive when he hit the tree and was trapped inside the truck, police said. Firefighters extricated Bridgewater, and he was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. He died about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Bridgewater's death is the city's seventh traffic-related fatality this year, the same number as at this time last year.

