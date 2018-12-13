homeless camp shooting 112718
Crime scene photo courtesy KKTV.
Raymond Maez

A 22-year-old man died Monday, nearly two weeks after he was shot at a homeless camp near Interstate 25 and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass, police said Thursday.

Raymond Maez was found about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 27 inside a tent with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said.

Source: The Springs Funeral Services 
No arrests have been announced, but police said in a news release that “all subjects have been identified.”

Maez was born in Albuquerque, N.M., according to his obituary on The Springs Funeral Services’ website.

His death is being investigated as the city’s 35th homicide this year, compared to 31 at this time last year.

