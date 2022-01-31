A man suspected of drunk driving died over the weekend after he was thrown from his car on Interstate 25 in Pueblo, police said.
The collision was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of south I-25. Police said the driver was ejected after his car crashed into a guardrail and then was struck by an unknown vehicle.
The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.
Police have not released the identity of the driver, pending notification of kin.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Cpl. Stephen Vaughn at 719-553-3337 or Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or leave an anonymous tip on the Pueblo Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.