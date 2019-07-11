A 40-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed in Pueblo Wednesday, according to Pueblo Police Department.
Police responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of 8th Street and Ogden Avenue, police said in a tweet on the department’s Twitter page around 9 p.m.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died, police said. The cause of the investigation is still under investigation, but authorities believe alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.
In Colorado Springs, four people died in motorcycle crashes this year, three of which happened within a 12-day stretch:
- July 2: A man, whose name has not been released, died after he was thrown off his motorcycle when it hit a curb on Tutt Boulevard near Alderney Way.
- June 21: Nathaniel Thomas, 29, died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.
- June 24: Christian Ward, 26, died four days after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near South Circle and Verde drives.
- April 27: Mark Davis, 60, was killed after his motorcycle crossed a double yellow line to pass other cars while speeding on a road near Peterson Air Force Base. He died after he was hit by an oncoming car.