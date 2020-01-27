A 40-year-old man tragically died in a “serious injury crash” involving a snowmobile over the weekend while vacationing in Colorado.

According to an official press release from Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old male was seriously injured Saturday night when he crashed his snowmobile on Midnight Mine Road in Aspen.

Dispatchers were alerted of the crash from a 911 call at 7:21 p.m. via a second snowmobile rider who witnessed the crash on Saturday, Jan. 25. Rescue personnel responded and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Midnight Mine Road, located about three miles from Castle Creek Road.

The snowmobiler that died on Midnight Mine road was positively identified by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office as a John Boyd, 40, from Washington D.C.

The Aspen Times reports the snowmobiler that was riding with Boyd indicated that the two were just going down a hill at normal speed when the crash occurred.

Midnight Mine Road sits in the high country of Aspen Mountain. It is often used by snowmobilers and skiers during the winter season.

The official cause and manner of death are pending further investigation from The Pitkin County Coroner.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aspen Volunteer Fire Department, Mountain Rescue Aspen, Aspen Ambulance District, and the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol assisted in rescue and recovery efforts.