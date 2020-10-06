A man was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs, according to a statement from the police department.
The accident occurred near the intersection of South Circle Drive and Janitell Road, police said.
Police responded to the call at about 10:52 and found that the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was seriously injured. He was given first aid at the scene, but his injuries proved fatal, the report stated.
No other information was immediately available.